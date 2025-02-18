Producer SKN Controversy: Vaishnavi Chaitanya Silent?

Tollywood producer Sreenivas Kumar (popularly known as SKN), has made controversial comments recently about the heroines in the Telugu film industry. During the “Return of the Dragon” media meet, SKN welcomed actress Kayadu Lohar to the industry and said, “Welcome to Telugu. We prefer heroines who do not speak Telugu over those who do.”

This comment by SKN sparked a huge debate and controversy online over his intentions. SKN is known for his entertaining speeches in pre-release events, just like Bandla Ganesh. But, social media didn’t think of this as one such cheeky comment from the producer.

Rather, they started speculating that a fallout had happened between the “Baby” producer and the movie's heroine, Vaishnavi Chaitanya. This was reported as the reason for SKN to make such a comment. Vaishnavi, who made a lasting impact with her character from “Baby”, has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry after the movie’s release. She now has a handful of enthralling projects and is all set to go to the big actresses’ league very soon.

Despite SKN’s words and the social media chatter, Vaishnavi Chaitanya has decided to keep mum over the issue. Whether the news reached her or not is yet to be seen but considering the virality, the actress would have learnt of it by now.

SKN has previously introduced several Telugu-speaking actresses to the industry including Priyanka Jawalkar. Even on his Twitter, SKN brushed off the controversy by saying that people crave controversy more than entertainment these days.