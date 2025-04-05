Tara Sutaria enjoys 'Seafood Saturday' at home

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria enjoyed 'Seafood Saturday' in the comfort of her home.

The menu for the weekend included a lamb served on a bed of pulao with zereshk berries, buttery garlic crab and prawn cocktail, a strawberry, walnut, rocket/arugula salad with a honey balsamic dressing, and prawn spaghetti with cherry tomatoes, lemon, garlic, spicy anchovy paste.

Increasing our appetite with some mouth-watering photos, Tara penned on her Instagram handle, "Seafood Saturday at home I cooked lots of buttery garlic crab and prawn cocktail ( not pictured because we devoured it before anyone could manage a photograph! ) A strawberry, walnut, rocket/arugula salad with a honey balsamic dressing, And Pia whipped up a lovely prawn spaghetti with cherry tomatoes, lemon, garlic, spicy anchovy paste! Lovely glasses of white to compliment the seafood and our oldest friends for company... What more could we want :)"

The 'Tadap' actress added, "The last photograph is an incredible leg of lamb I cooked for the first time. Served on a bed of pulao with zereshk berries, it was sublime."

Prior to this, Tara revealed her idea of joy. She shared a fun video on her Instagram handle where she was seen chilling in a black and white striped night suit. The stunner adorably lip-synced the 80s synth-pop track.

Her post was captioned, "Nothing like sitting in your PJ’s with your oldest pals and playing your favourite songs from the 80’s… PURE JOY!!!! ( If you don’t lip sync the intro we can’t be friends!!! )"

Talking about her work, Tara recently appeared in the romantic track ‘Pyaar Aata Hain’, opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, the melodious number has been voiced by Shreya Ghoshal, along with Rito Riba.

‘Pyaar Aata Hain’ was shot in Pahalgam, Kashmir in minus 10 degrees.

