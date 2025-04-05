Sri Rama Navami 2025 April 6: Shubh Muhurat, Kalyanam, Puja Vidhi, Tradition

India widely rejoices and celebrates the day of Lord Ram's birth. Celebrated as Sri Ram Navami, it is one of the biggest Hindu festivals, which marks the birth of Lord Ram and the end of Mahishasura by Goddess Durga.

Ram is the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu and is known as the ideal king and the ideal son. He is the slayer of Ravana, the demon king of Lanka who kidnapped Sita. Just like every year, this time also Ram Navami will be celebrated with enthusiasm, rituals, and prayers.

Ram Navami 2025: Date and Muhurat

Ram Navami, as evident in the 'Navami', is celebrated on the 9th day of the Chaitra month, the final day of Navratri.

Ram Navami Madhyahna Muhurat – 11:08 AM to 01:39 PM

Duration – 2 hours and 31 minutes

Sita Navami is also celebrated a month later on May 5, 2025.

Navami Tithi begins: 07:26 PM on April 5, 2025.

Navami Tithih ends: 07:22 PM on April 6, 2025.

History and Significance of Ram Navami

Legends, stories, and beliefs depict Ram Navami as the day when Lord Ram, the son of King Dashratha and Queen Kausalya, was born in Ayodhya. And for time immemorial, Ram Navami has been the celebration of Lord Ram's birth, the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood, and righteousness over injustice.

Ram Navami Puja Vidhi

Every home and family performs a simple puja, starting early in the morning. For people who do Navratri fasting and break the fast on Navami, they also do Kanya Pujan, inviting little Kanjaks to their homes, feeding them with poori, halwa, and chhole, and also offering them gifts.

Usually, in communities and colonies, there will be a recital of Ramayan or Ramcharitmanas, and one seat is kept empty for Lord Hanuman, as it's believed that Hanuman is present in every space where the name of Lord Ram is taken.