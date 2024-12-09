Pushpa 2 Box Office to Hit 1000 Crore – Fastest Indian Film to Enter the 1000 Crore Club

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is lighting up cinemas nationwide, with analysts predicting that the Allu Arjun starrer is on track to become the fastest film to reach the Rs 1,000 crore milestone.

This massive success comes as a welcome boost for the film industry, which has been struggling with declining box office performance and lower theater attendance since the pandemic.

According to film trade analyst Girish Wankhede, "The movie is expected to reach Rs 800 crore in India across all languages by its fourth day of release."

Only a few Indian films, such as Dangal (directed by Nitesh Tiwari), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (directed by S. S. Rajamouli), and the recent Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, have managed to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has already surpassed Rs 600 crore domestically, with Saturday marking its highest box office collection. Wankhede predicts that Sunday could set a new record, making it the biggest day in the history of Indian cinema. Globally, the film is expected to reach Rs 950 crore by the end of the weekend, though it did see a 15% dip in box office earnings on its second day.

Prior to its release, trade analysts had forecasted the film would earn Rs 1,000 crore in India alone, thanks to its massive brand appeal and the high demand for advance bookings.

According to film trade expert Komal Nahta, the film's collections now stand as the highest-ever at the Indian box office. The Hindi version alone grossed approximately Rs 250 crore over the opening weekend.

Pushpa 2—the story of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), a red sandalwood smuggler—has also revitalized multiplex chains, attracting unprecedented footfall.

"At Cinepolis India, Pushpa 2 had a record-breaking opening in terms of both box office revenue and admissions," said Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinepolis India. "Even though the opening day was a weekday, theaters across the country, not just in South India, were fully booked."

Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bhopal, Patna, and Jaipur saw houseful shows at Cinepolis India.

On its opening day, the film earned Rs 9.6 crore at the box office and recorded 220,000 admissions at Cinepolis alone, setting new records, Sampat said.

For PVR INOX, India's largest cinema chain, Pushpa 2 set a benchmark for 2024, recording the highest single-day admissions of the year and surpassing 4 million admissions over its opening weekend.

"The movie is expected to reach an impressive 7 million admissions by the end of its first week, cementing its status as a mega-blockbuster," said Gautam Dutta, chief operating officer of PVR INOX.

Wankhede also pointed out that the movie's success would help boost the box office for other films set to release in December.

"This year has been a tough one compared to last year, so Pushpa 2's success will partially improve the Indian box office numbers for 2024. More importantly, it will create a positive sentiment that will benefit upcoming releases like Mufasa: The Lion King (December 20) and Baby John," Wankhede said.

He emphasized that the return of audiences to theaters is exactly what the industry needed, with the momentum generated by Pushpa 2 likely to carry forward into the rest of the year.

