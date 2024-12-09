Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: 800 Crore in 4 Days, Marching Towards 1000 Crore

Allu Arjun and director Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule is making waves at the global box office, shattering records. The film has grossed over Rs 800 crore worldwide in just four days. According to trade reports, the sequel is on track to surpass Rs 1,000 crore before completing its first week in theatres. The Hindi version, in particular, has become a massive hit, drawing unprecedented crowds.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on his X page that Pushpa 2 crossed Rs 800 crore in global box office gross during its opening weekend, an extraordinary achievement, especially considering the mixed reviews from critics.

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 is outpacing the original Telugu version, becoming the first Hindi film to earn over Rs 80 crore nett in India on December 8.

Tracking website Sacnilk reported that Pushpa 2 earned Rs 141.5 crore nett in India on December 8 alone. Of this, the Hindi version contributed Rs 85 crore nett, while the Telugu version brought in Rs 44 crore nett. In Tamil Nadu, the film earned Rs 9.5 crore nett on Sunday.

The Malayalam and Kannada versions also performed well, earning Rs 1.9 crore and Rs 1.1 crore nett in India, respectively, on December 8. The total four-day collection now stands at Rs 529.45 crore nett, with the Hindi version contributing the majority, earning Rs 285.7 crore nett.

Here’s the day-wise breakdown of Pushpa 2's collections in India (Nett):

Day 0: Rs 10.65 crore (from premiere shows)

Day 1: Rs 164.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 93.8 crore

Day 3: Rs 119.25 crore

Day 4: Rs 141.5 crore

Total: Rs 529.45 crore

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, with Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu in supporting roles.

The film released on December 5 across more than 10,000 screens globally in multiple languages.