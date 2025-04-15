The love and the warmth from the people of Kerala have deeply touched me, says Sivakarthikeyan

Chennai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who recently participated in the Pinarayi Peruma Art and Cultural festival that was held in Kannur, Kerala, says he that the love and the warmth from the people of Kerala had deeply touched him.

The actor, who took to his social media timelines to share his thoughts on his participation the festival wrote, “Truly honoured to have been invited to the #PinarayiPeruma Art and Cultural Festival at Pinarayi, Kannur. Sharing the stage with the Honourable Chief Minister of Kerala, Mr @pinarayivijayan sir, Minister for Public Works and Tourism - Mr. @pamuhammadriyas, honourable Speaker Mr. @an_shamseer, dear @asifali, and the legendary journalist ‘The Hindu’ @nramind sir was truly special.”

The actor then went on to add, “The love and warmth from the people of Kerala deeply touched me. Thank you all so much for this unforgettable memory.”

At the event, Sivakarthikeyan disclosed that he was very very happy to meet the Chief Minister, whom he had met that afternoon.

“To my big surprise and joy, I had lunch at the Chief Minister’s residence. They had told me that lunch would be at the Chief Minister’s house. I thought that I would be eating alone in a room. But I was very happy to have lunch with his family like a family member. All his family members made this a memorable occasion for me. Meeting you, speaking to you and having lunch with you today was a special moment for me,” the actor said on stage.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan is currently working on director Sudha Kongara’s much awaited period action film, ‘Parasakthi’. The unit of the film recently shot some crucial sequences of the film in Sri Lanka.

