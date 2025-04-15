Olivia Wilde has an interesting reaction to all-female Blue Origin flight

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Hollywood actress-director Olivia Wilde has reacted to Blue Origin's first all-female flight crew making their way to the edge of space. She seems to be amused with the space expedition, and is expressing herself through the simplest mode of communication on the social media landscape, a meme.

Shortly after the New Shepard rocket returned from its round-trip expedition, the actress shared a meme on her Instagram Stories featuring two photographs of Katy Perry as she exited the capsule upon returning to Earth, reports ‘People’ magazine.

One of the images showed Perry holding up Daisy as she smiled from ear to ear while walking outside.

As per ‘People’, the singer took a small daisy into space with her as a tribute to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom.

The other showed the performer kissing the ground after stepping down a few steps. On top of the two photos was a text that read, "getting off a commercial flight in 2025 #BlueOrigin”. Wilde shared the meme with the message, "Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess”.

While Perry was the only one featured in the meme, the trip to the outside of the Earth's atmosphere also included journalist Gayle King, philanthropist Lauren Sanchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Before Monday's takeoff, others criticized the mission, including Olivia Munn, who questioned its need while co-hosting the April 3 episode of Today with Jenna and Friends. Tuesday's mission was the 11th human flight for the New Shepard program and the 31st in its history.

“I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say. But there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now”, she said as per Page Six.

Actress Emily Ratajkowski also criticized the mission, as she said in a TikTok, "That’s end time s***. Like, this is beyond parody”.

