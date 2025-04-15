Himachal Pradesh CM declares remote Pangi as first natural farming subdivision

Chamba, April 15 (IANS) In a first, the state-level Himachal Day celebrations were held on Tuesday in the remote and picturesque Killar region of Pangi Valley in Chamba district, where Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared it the state's first natural farming subdivision.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was the first Prime Minister to visit Pangi way back in 1984.

A large number of people gathered at the helipad ground to witness and participate in the 78th Himachal Day celebrations.

Chief Minister Sukhu conveyed his greetings to the people on this occasion. He remembered the immense contributions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Y. S. Parmar, in securing statehood for the state.

While addressing the function, CM Sukhu announced that the Udaipur-Killar road improvement is a top priority of the government and the matter has been taken up with the Union government, resulting in the tender process nearing completion.

He directed the administrations of Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts to complete all necessary formalities and expedite the road construction work.

He announced to make Pangi subdivision as the state's first natural farming subdivision and sanctioned Rs 5 crore revolving fund for this purpose.

He announced a Rs 60 per kg minimum support price for naturally grown barley and set up a milk processing plant in Pangi.

To strengthen power supply in the valley, he said the government is working on projects of Rs 62 crore.

He said Rs 5 crore is being spent on laying an 11 KV line from Tindi to Shaur and announced Rs 45.50 crore for laying a 33 KV line from Thirot to Killar.

Taking into account the unique challenges of the region, he assured sufficient funds for the construction of Mahila Mandal bhawans and declared that Sach will be given the status of sub-tehsil.

To improve transportation services, he announced 20 new bus permits for the valley, along with a 40 per cent subsidy on bus purchases and a four-month exemption from road tax.

Further, the Chief Minister announced the opening of a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Pangi Valley and the development of the Civil Hospital in Killar into Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan.

He declared a 50 per cent waiver on registration fees for homestays and announced Rs 1.5 crore for the improvement of link roads in the valley.

The Chief Minister said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi shared a deep connection with the Pangi valley and was the first PM to visit the place in 1984, after which the development of the region gained momentum.

"This is a testament to the Congress government's commitment to the development of tribal areas," he said.

He said the government has made efforts to revive the economy by introducing changes in policies and laws, resulting in significant improvements in Himachal Pradesh's financial condition.

The government has fulfilled six out of its 10 guarantees and has taken several steps to strengthen the rural economy.

The government is offering a minimum support price for milk, as well as for wheat, maize, and turmeric cultivated through natural farming.

A total of 1.58 lakh farmers practicing natural farming have been certified in the state.

CM Sukhu said under the Agriculture Interest Subvention Scheme, a one-time settlement policy will be introduced this year through banks to benefit farmers whose land is on the verge of auction.

Under this policy, farmers will be able to repay agricultural loans of up to Rs 3 lakh, with the government paying 50 per cent of the interest.

He added that the MSP for milk has been increased, and the government is now purchasing cow milk at Rs 51 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 61 per litre. Earlier, the Chief Minister unfurled the national flag and received the ceremonial salute.

A parade was held, featuring six contingents led by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ravi Nandan. The men contingent of the Second Indian Reserve Battalion, based in Sakoh, was led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Satyanath Walia, while the women's contingent was led by his counterpart Pooja Sood, the Himachal Home Guards contingent by Khushi Ram and the Chamba district traffic police contingent by Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravinder Kumar.

