Manchu Manoj Vs Manchu Mohan Babu, Vishnu: Tension at MB Farm House, Shamshabad

Tension prevailed at Mohan Babu's house in Hyderabad as a dispute between his sons, Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj, took an ugly turn. The situation escalated to the point where the two brothers filed complaints against each other.

The row had reportedly started when Vishnu, who had gone abroad, returned to Hyderabad and accompanied his father to the latter's farmhouse. The presence of Manoj's bouncers at the farmhouse allegedly resulted in a heated argument between the two groups.

According to him, Vishnu allegedly ordered Manoj's bouncers to leave the premises but they didn't comply. A scuffle ensued between the two groups and, Vishnu reportedly went inside to throw out Manoj's bouncers.

Manoj, who was in the farmhouse along with his wife, went away later. Speaking to the media, Manoj claimed that he was fighting for his self-respect and not for property or money. He also claimed that he would approach any authority, including the courts, for justice.

The dispute between the two brothers has been going on for some time now, with both sides trading allegations against each other. The situation took a turn for the worse on Tuesday, with the police intervening to calm the situation.

Also read: Manchu Manoj: Fight is Not for Property, Fight is for Self Respect - Watch