Manchu Manoj: Fight is Not for Property, Fight is for Self Respect - Watch

December 10, Hyderabad: Manchu Manoj spoke to the media outside his residence today (December 10, 2024). He appeared emotionally drained and questioned the one-sided actions of the police. While Manoj refrained from discussing the details of his family disputes, he emphasized that his fight is for his self-respect.

“I am not fighting for money or property, but for my self-respect. This is about my wife and children. I am ready to face anything if they confront me directly. However, they are dragging my wife and our 7-month-old baby into this to undermine me. Today, I sought police protection and brought the Sub-Inspector (SI) with me to show how they hired private bouncers to attack me. After the SI left, constables arrived and threatened my security team,” said Manoj.

Manoj further questioned, “Why is the police department acting in a biased manner?” He made it clear that he is willing to go to any lengths and meet anyone to ensure the safety of himself and his family.

Meanwhile, Manchu Vishnu arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai this morning and downplayed the situation, stating that these are minor issues that will be resolved soon. However, the actual circumstances seem to tell a different story.

