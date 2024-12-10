Vishnu Manchu's First Reaction on Manoj's Fight with Mohan Babu

The ongoing quarrels within the Manchu family have become a major talking point in the film industry over the past couple of days. Amidst these tensions, Manchu Vishnu, who was recently in Dubai, arrived at Shamshabad Airport, where he was promptly questioned by the media about the ongoing issues within the family.

Manchu Vishnu acknowledged the disputes but expressed hope that they would be resolved soon. "These are small issues. They will be resolved shortly. It is not right to blow a family dispute out of proportion," Vishnu said as he addressed the media at the airport.

After his brief statement, Vishnu made his way home, with heavy private security accompanying him. The situation has been escalated further, as Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj had previously filed complaints with the police, leading to registered cases. The police have even filed an FIR against Vishnu and his wife based on a complaint from Mohan Babu.

Meanwhile, Manchu Manoj has also raised concerns about his safety, filing a complaint at the Pahadi Sharif Police Station. Manoj recently issued a press statement, making serious allegations against his father and brother.

The family dispute continues to stir controversy, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds in the coming days.

