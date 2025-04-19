Easter 2025: Must Try Recipes for a Flavorful Feast
This Easter, treat your loved ones to a unique fusion of flavors with six Hyderabadi-style recipes. From fragrant biryanis to creative desserts, this curated list will make your festive spread unforgettable.
1. Hyderabadi Chicken Roast with Garlic and Ghee
Ingredients:
500g chicken (bone-in)
2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
½ tsp turmeric
1 tsp red chili powder
Salt to taste
2 tbsp ghee
Fresh coriander for garnish
Instructions:
- Marinate chicken with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, chili powder, and salt. Rest for 1–2 hours.
- Heat ghee in a pan, roast chicken until golden brown and fully cooked.
- Garnish with chopped coriander. Serve hot.
2. Mutton Dum Biryani (Easter Special)
Ingredients:
500g mutton
2 cups basmati rice
1 cup yogurt
1 cup fried onions
Mint and coriander leaves
½ cup milk with saffron
Whole spices (bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves)
Salt to taste
Instructions:
- Marinate mutton with yogurt, fried onions, salt, and spices overnight.
- Cook rice till 70% done.
- In a heavy pot, layer mutton, rice, mint, coriander, and saffron milk.
- Seal and cook on low flame (dum) for 45 minutes.
- Serve with raita and lemon wedges.
3. Andhra-Style Spicy Deviled Eggs
Ingredients:
6 boiled eggs
1 tsp mustard seeds
2 green chilies, chopped
Few curry leaves
1 tbsp tamarind paste
½ tsp red chili powder
Salt to taste
Instructions:
- Halve the eggs, remove yolks, and mix yolks with chili powder, tamarind paste, and salt.
- Heat oil, temper mustard seeds, green chilies, and curry leaves.
- Stuff yolk mixture into egg whites.
- Pour tempering on top. Serve as a starter.
4. Coconut-Jaggery Easter Eggs (Inspired by Kobbari Louz)
Ingredients:
1 cup grated coconut
¾ cup jaggery
½ tsp cardamom powder
Instructions:
- Cook jaggery with 2 tbsp water till it melts.
- Add coconut and cardamom; stir until mixture thickens.
- Shape into egg molds.
- Let cool and serve.
5. Fish Fry with Raw Mango Pulao
Ingredients (Fish Fry):
4 fish fillets
½ tsp turmeric
1 tsp red chili powder
Juice of 1 lemon
Salt to taste
Ingredients (Mango Pulao):
2 cups cooked rice
½ raw mango, grated
1 tsp mustard seeds
1 green chili, chopped
Few curry leaves
Instructions:
- Marinate fish with turmeric, chili powder, lemon juice, and salt. Fry till golden.
- Temper mustard seeds, green chili, and curry leaves.
- Add grated mango and cooked rice. Stir well.
- Serve fish with mango pulao.
6. Rose Milk Phirni (Easter Dessert)
Ingredients:
¼ cup basmati rice (soaked and ground)
1 liter milk
½ cup sugar
2 tbsp rose syrup
½ tsp cardamom powder
Chopped almonds and pistachios
Instructions:
- Boil milk and add ground rice. Cook till thick and creamy.
- Add sugar, rose syrup, and cardamom. Mix well.
- Chill in earthen bowls.
- Garnish with nuts and serve cold.