Easter 2025: Must Try Recipes for a Flavorful Feast

Apr 19, 2025, 17:08 IST
- Sakshi Post

This Easter, treat your loved ones to a unique fusion of flavors with six Hyderabadi-style recipes. From fragrant biryanis to creative desserts, this curated list will make your festive spread unforgettable.

1. Hyderabadi Chicken Roast with Garlic and Ghee

Ingredients:

500g chicken (bone-in)

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp red chili powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp ghee

Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions:

  • Marinate chicken with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, chili powder, and salt. Rest for 1–2 hours.
  • Heat ghee in a pan, roast chicken until golden brown and fully cooked.
  • Garnish with chopped coriander. Serve hot.

2. Mutton Dum Biryani (Easter Special)

Ingredients:

500g mutton

2 cups basmati rice

1 cup yogurt

1 cup fried onions

Mint and coriander leaves

½ cup milk with saffron

Whole spices (bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves)

Salt to taste

Instructions:

  • Marinate mutton with yogurt, fried onions, salt, and spices overnight.
  • Cook rice till 70% done.
  • In a heavy pot, layer mutton, rice, mint, coriander, and saffron milk.
  • Seal and cook on low flame (dum) for 45 minutes.
  • Serve with raita and lemon wedges.

3. Andhra-Style Spicy Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

6 boiled eggs

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 green chilies, chopped

Few curry leaves

1 tbsp tamarind paste

½ tsp red chili powder

Salt to taste

Instructions:

  • Halve the eggs, remove yolks, and mix yolks with chili powder, tamarind paste, and salt.
  • Heat oil, temper mustard seeds, green chilies, and curry leaves.
  • Stuff yolk mixture into egg whites.
  • Pour tempering on top. Serve as a starter.

4. Coconut-Jaggery Easter Eggs (Inspired by Kobbari Louz)

Ingredients:

1 cup grated coconut

¾ cup jaggery

½ tsp cardamom powder

Instructions:

  • Cook jaggery with 2 tbsp water till it melts.
  • Add coconut and cardamom; stir until mixture thickens.
  • Shape into egg molds.
  • Let cool and serve.

5. Fish Fry with Raw Mango Pulao

Ingredients (Fish Fry):

4 fish fillets

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp red chili powder

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt to taste

Ingredients (Mango Pulao):

2 cups cooked rice

½ raw mango, grated

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 green chili, chopped

Few curry leaves

Instructions:

  • Marinate fish with turmeric, chili powder, lemon juice, and salt. Fry till golden.
  • Temper mustard seeds, green chili, and curry leaves.
  • Add grated mango and cooked rice. Stir well.
  • Serve fish with mango pulao.

6. Rose Milk Phirni (Easter Dessert)

Ingredients:

¼ cup basmati rice (soaked and ground)

1 liter milk

½ cup sugar

2 tbsp rose syrup

½ tsp cardamom powder

Chopped almonds and pistachios

Instructions:

  • Boil milk and add ground rice. Cook till thick and creamy.
  • Add sugar, rose syrup, and cardamom. Mix well.
  • Chill in earthen bowls.
  • Garnish with nuts and serve cold.

