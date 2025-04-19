Easter 2025: Must Try Recipes for a Flavorful Feast

April 19, 2025

“There is no number one or number two within the YSRCP. Everything is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy emphasized as he lashed out at V Vijayasai Reddy for his remarks regarding an alleged coterie within the party. Vijayasai Reddy, a former Rajya Sabha MP, who recently resigned from his post and the YSRCP, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh.