Manushi Chhillar's April so far includes shoots, events, painting & workouts

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actress Manushi Chhillar has described her April so far to her InstaFam through her latest social media post.

According to the former Miss World, for her April has been all about shoots, events, painting, and workouts.

Dropping a quick overview of her month so far, Manushi wrote on her IG, "My #April so far...I might be juggling meetings, dubbing, shoots, events, painting, workouts, and wardrobe choices including wearing heels to the dock."

She posted a stunning picture with her mother, Dr Neelam Chhillar, and was also seen enjoying a dubbing session, along with a glimpse of her high-glam look for an event.

The album further incorporated some key moments of Manushi from the painting she made to her casual bathroom selfies, to her travel diaries.

April is extremely special for her as it is the birthday month of her mother.

"but April is her month #HappyBirthdayMonth to the best mom, best woman, my best friend, and the one who loves me most...I love you till," Manushi added in the post.

Talking about her professional commitments, Manushi will next grace the screen with the highly-anticipated drama, “Maalik”, where she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao. Touted to be an action-thriller, the project will show Rajkummar in a gangster avatar for the first time.

Produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, the movie will see Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire in crucial roles, along with others.

The drama is helmed by Pulkit, known for his work in "Dedh Beegha Zameen", "Bose: Dead/Alive" and "Bhakshak".

"Maalik" is all set to release on June 20.

Over and above this, Manushi also has “Tehran”, alongside John Abraham in her kitty.

Made under the direction of Arun Gopalan, the drama stars Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst, Allon Sylvain, and Ido Samuel as the primary cast.

