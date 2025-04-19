Indian Student Harsimrat Randhawa Shot Dead by Stray Bullet in Canada's Hamilton

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old Indian student, Harsimrat Randhawa, lost her life after being struck by a stray bullet while waiting at a bus stop in Hamilton, Ontario, on Wednesday evening. Randhawa, a student at Mohawk College, was an innocent bystander during a shooting between two vehicles.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. local time near the intersection of Upper James Street and South Bend Road. According to Hamilton police, a passenger in a black sedan opened fire at the occupants of a white sedan. Amid the hail of gunfire, Randhawa was fatally hit by a bullet.

Paramedics responded quickly and transported her to a hospital. However, she succumbed to a gunshot wound to the chest shortly after arrival.

Authorities confirmed that Randhawa had no connection to the incident and was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time. The shooting also caused collateral damage to a nearby home on Allenby Avenue, where gunfire shattered a rear window. Fortunately, the residents, who were watching television at the time, were unharmed.

Hamilton police have launched a homicide investigation and are actively seeking leads. They have appealed to the public for assistance, requesting anyone with dashcam or security footage from the area between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday to come forward. Investigators believe the footage may be critical in identifying the suspects and piecing together the sequence of events.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep sorrow over Randhawa’s death in a post on X. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario. As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time,” the statement read.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather evidence and pursue suspects.