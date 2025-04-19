Kesari Chapter 2 Review – A Gritty, Gut-Wrenching Tribute to an Unforgivable Chapter in History

Some wounds never heal, and some stories refuse to stay buried. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre is one such haunting tale from the blood-stained pages of colonial history that continues to pierce the conscience of generations. On April 13th, 1919, thousands of innocent civilians — mostly Sikhs — were gunned down in cold blood by Brigadier General Reginald Dyer and his troops, all within the closed confines of Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. Over a century later, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh brings that dark day back into the spotlight with piercing clarity and emotional intensity.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and backed by Karan Johar, the film stars Akshay Kumar in what is easily one of his fiercest and most emotionally driven performances in recent times. While Kesari Chapter 1 focused on the bravery at the Battle of Saragarhi, this second chapter takes a far more sobering turn — diving deep into the aftermath of a national tragedy and the battle for justice waged in the courtroom, led by the formidable Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair.

The Story

Rather than simply retelling the massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 ambitiously explores the cover-up that followed, the imperial arrogance that fueled it, and the legal war fought by Nair (Akshay Kumar) to hold the British accountable. Alongside this, we get chilling insights into the mind of General Dyer (portrayed with icy cruelty by Simon Paisley Day), and the political machinery that protected him.

The screenplay weaves courtroom drama, historical narrative, and human emotion with decent balance, although it occasionally leans into melodrama.

Performances

Akshay Kumar is the lifeblood of this film. His portrayal of Sankaran Nair is powerful, restrained in the right moments, and ferociously explosive when the narrative demands it. His courtroom monologues, especially the climax at the Bar Council, are emotionally charged and genuinely stirring.

R. Madhavan as Adv. Neville McKinley offers a calm yet commanding screen presence, and though his initial scenes feel a bit theatrical, he settles into the role with grace and impact. Ananya Panday surprises as Dilreet Gil — her emotional vulnerability feels authentic, and she doesn’t let the weight of the subject overpower her presence.

Regina Cassandra adds quiet dignity as Parvathy Nair, while Amit Sial and Krish Rao contribute effectively to the emotional texture of the film. Simon Paisley Day, as the embodiment of colonial cruelty, is chilling and detestable in all the right ways.

Technical Brilliance

Visually, the film is well-crafted. Debojeet Ray’s cinematography adds gravitas, especially in the courtroom sequences and the flashback recreations of the massacre. The only drawback is the production design — at times, it feels overly Westernized, giving parts of the film an anachronistic ‘BBC-period-drama’ vibe rather than authentically evoking early 20th-century India.

The background score by Shashwat Sachdev and the soulful compositions by Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth elevate the emotional quotient of the film. The music flows organically with the narrative, never overpowering but always present.

Hits and Misses

What Works:

Akshay Kumar’s standout performance

Strong supporting cast

Electrifying courtroom drama

Soul-stirring music and impactful dialogues

The emotional weight of the massacre is felt

What Doesn’t:

Certain scenes feel overly dramatized

A few historical liberties may not sit well with purists

Some visual elements don't match the period setting

Final Thoughts

Kesari Chapter 2 doesn’t just retell history — it questions it, confronts it, and demands accountability. It’s more than just a patriotic film; it’s a grim reminder of the cost of freedom, and the silent strength of those who chose to fight with intellect and integrity rather than weapons.

Yes, the film takes its cinematic liberties. Yes, it occasionally trades subtlety for spectacle. But it never loses sight of its core purpose — to honour the memory of those massacred and to salute the men and women who refused to let that memory be erased.

This isn’t a film that entertains — it enrages, it enlightens, and above all, it ensures we never forget.

Verdict: Watch it not for the thrills, but for the truth. Kesari Chapter 2 is a gut-punch of a film — and it lands hard.