UBSE Result 2025: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results Out, Direct link here!

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced the results for Classes 10 and 12 on April 19. The results prove the dedication and perseverance of the students who sat for the exams.

Class 10 Results

The total pass rate of Class 10 students under Uttarakhand Board is 90.77%. 99,725 of 1,09,859 students who sat for the exams have passed. This is truly a great success, and all passed students may now download their scorecards through the official portals.

Class 12 Results

The pass percentage for Class 12 candidates is 83.23%. Of 1,06,345 students who wrote the exam, approximately 88,518 passed. The results are available on the official websites now, and the candidates can see their marks by going to the websites.

How to Check Results

Go to the official websites: ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in

or Click the right link for Class 10 or Class 12 results

Submit your roll number and the rest of the details required

Submit the details to see your result

You may also view your results using the SMS facility

Next Steps

The students who passed the exams can now wait for their subsequent academic session. They may utilize their scorecards to seek admission to their desired institutions. For the ones who failed, there will be scope to rectify and reappear for the exams.

UBSE results are a milestone in the student's academic life, and we wish good luck to all the students for their future.

