UBSE Result 2025: Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results today at 11 AM

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results today, April 19, 2025. Students who took the exams can view their results on the official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in and results.nic.in, at 11 am.

Viewing Results on Official Websites

To verify the results, students will have to put their board exam roll numbers on the official portals. The results will be online, and students will be able to access them from anywhere. The UBSE organized the Class 10 and 12 final exams from February 21 to March 11, 2025, and more than 2 lakh students attended the exams at approximately 1,200 examination centers.

Checking Results on the HT Portal

Besides the official websites, results can also be checked on the HT Portal by students. To do this, students can pre-register on the HT Portal and receive notifications on their phones once results are released. To register, students have to:

Open the HT board exam page

Click on the board name (Uttarakhand board)

Input the information sought and submit

Get a notification on their registered number and email when the result comes out

How to Check UBSE Result 2025

To verify the UBSE result 2025 on the official website, students can follow these steps:

Visit uaresults.nic.in

Click on the UK board 10th or 12th result link, as the case may be

Enter your roll number and any other information required

Submit and check the result

Importance of Checking Results

Cross-checking the results is an important step for students, as it makes them realize their performance and areas where they need improvement. The results will also reveal the students' worthiness for career prospects and higher education.

Tips for Students

The following tips can be followed by students to derive maximum benefit from their results:

Carefully and thoroughly cross-check the results

Cross-check the marks and grades provided

Mark areas of improvement and act upon them

Pursue higher education and career options

Through these recommendations and keeping up with the latest, students can optimize their outcomes and reach their objectives.

