Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3: Will the Pan-India Release Impact Venkatesh and Ajay Devgn’s Versions?

The Drishyam franchise, which originated in Malayalam, has become one of Indian cinema’s most successful and influential thrillers. Introducing the unique "family thriller" genre, the film struck a chord with audiences across languages and cultures. With two blockbuster installments already released, the franchise features Mohanlal in Malayalam, Venkatesh in Telugu, Ajay Devgn in Hindi, and Ravichandran in Kannada — all of whom played the iconic role of a protective father shielding his family.

Now, reports suggest that Drishyam 3 is officially in the pipeline. According to sources, the film’s producer Antony Perumbavoor is planning to take the Mohanlal-led version to a pan-India audience. Director Jeethu Joseph has reportedly finalized the story and is working on locking the script. Titled Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, the third installment is expected to wrap up the suspense-filled journey of Georgekutty and his family.

Pan-India Release: A Risky Move?

While fans eagerly await an official announcement, there’s growing curiosity about how audiences in non-Malayalam regions will receive the film. Since the earlier parts of the franchise were remade with popular regional stars — such as Venkatesh, Ajay Devgn, and Ravichandran — there's a concern that audiences may not easily connect with Mohanlal’s version if it's presented as a pan-India release. This could potentially impact the film’s business in key markets outside Kerala.

Bollywood’s Own Drishyam 3 in the Making?

In an interesting development, reports from Bollywood indicate that Ajay Devgn is simultaneously working on a separate Hindi version of Drishyam 3. Though the director for the Hindi installment is yet to be confirmed, sources suggest that the script is being developed independently, signaling parallel storylines across industries.

Awaiting Official Confirmation

With multiple versions possibly in the works, all eyes are now on the official announcements from the respective teams. Will Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 be embraced by audiences across India? And can it deliver a fitting conclusion to one of the most gripping franchises in Indian cinema?