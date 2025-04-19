YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy Appears Before SIT in Liquor Scam Probe

YSRCP leader and Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy appeared before the Vijayawada Commissioner of Police as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged liquor scam under the previous YSRCP government.

The current TDP-led NDA government has alleged large-scale irregularities in the functioning of the Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation under the previous administration. In response, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the alleged ₹4,000-crore scam.

In reaction to the accusations, YSRCP leaders have claimed the TDP government is engaging in political vendetta by filing fabricated cases against opposition leaders. They alleged that the coalition government is using the "Red Book constitution" to target and harass them.

YSRCP leaders further accused the government of intimidating witnesses and coercing them into giving false statements regarding the state’s liquor policy. They highlighted that former Beverages Corporation Managing Director Vasudeva Reddy has approached the High Court three times, alleging harassment by the SIT.

The party maintained that the liquor policy implemented by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government aimed to eliminate syndicates and mafias from the alcohol trade. In contrast, they criticized the current coalition government’s decision to allow private players to operate liquor outlets, claiming it has enabled the return of syndicate and mafia dominance.

Earlier this month, the police informed the High Court that the investigation was still at a preliminary stage and no individuals had yet been formally named as accused. However, the following day, CID (Crime Investigation Department) officials visited Midhun Reddy’s residence in Delhi.

In response, Midhun Reddy approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest. The apex court directed authorities not to arrest him and instructed him to cooperate with the investigation. Subsequently, the Lok Sabha MP filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking specific guidelines for police conduct during interrogation. The court permitted Reddy to be accompanied by his lawyer and ordered that the interrogation be video-recorded.