Sunny Deol's Jaat to Release in Telugu Soon, Confirms Gopichand Malineni!

Sunny Deol’s latest action drama Jaat may not have shattered box office records, but it has certainly sparked conversations. Released over a week ago, the film opened to a fair response and is steadily gaining attention in North India. Director Gopichand Malineni, known for his mass entertainers, has now opened up about the film’s journey, audience reactions, and future plans—including the much-awaited Telugu version.

Gopichand shared his excitement about visiting theatres in Meerut and Haryana, where he witnessed audiences reacting enthusiastically to key moments, especially when Sunny Deol delivered his powerful line, “Sorry bol.”

The director admitted that building a story around a protagonist demanding an apology until the interval was a risky choice. To strike a balance, he crafted an engaging screenplay with lighter sequences that kept the momentum going.

When it came to casting, Sunny Deol was always the first and only choice for Malineni. “More action, less talking” was the formula, and Sunny brought that vision to life.

The director also spoke about casting Upendra Limaye in a brief yet impactful role. Though Upendra questioned why he had just one scene, Gopichand insisted it was essential to elevate the hero’s arc before the climax.

As for the Telugu version, the team is still finalizing the dubbing, aiming to find the perfect voice for the character. However, with several major Telugu releases on the horizon, there’s uncertainty about how well Jaat’s Telugu version will fare.

Though not a blockbuster, Jaat has opened new opportunities for Gopichand Malineni and Mythri Movie Makers in the Hindi cinema space. Fans now look forward to what’s next from the dynamic duo.