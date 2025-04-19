Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Arrested in Drug Case After Police Inquiry

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been summoned by the police for questioning in connection with a drug case. The investigation follows a raid conducted by authorities at a hotel in Kochi, based on a tip-off that drugs were being consumed on the premises. Viral videos surfaced showing Shine Tom Chacko fleeing the scene upon noticing the police, reportedly jumping from the third floor to escape. These visuals led the police to issue a notice to the actor.

After a recent police inquiry, Shine Tom Chacko, accompanied by his lawyer, appeared at the Ernakulam North Police Station. Following the investigation, the actor was arrested by the authorities. This is not the first time Shine Tom Chacko has faced allegations related to drugs. Actress Vincy Sony Aloysius from the Malayalam film industry recently made serious allegations against him, claiming that he consumed drugs on the set of a film and behaved inappropriately towards her.

Shine Tom Chacko first gained widespread recognition in Telugu cinema with the film Dasara, where he portrayed a villain under the direction of Sreekanth Odela. He also had a notable role in the Telugu movie Devara, which was released last year. More recently, he appeared in the Tamil film Good Bad Ugly alongside Ajith Kumar.

It is important to note that Shine Tom Chacko was previously acquitted in a drug-related case. In 2015, he was cleared of charges in a case involving the alleged consumption of cocaine.