April 21 Holiday or not?

As there have been rain alerts for other states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and the rest, questions have been arising regarding whether April 21, being a Monday, will be declared a holiday or not. However, based on the given scenario and knowing that summer holidays have already been announced in other states, chances seem less.

Summer Holidays Already Announced

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, school summer holidays will start from April 24. Considering this, it is very much likely that April 21 will be a normal working day in both states. Though the rain warning may lead to inconvenience, no official word has been issued regarding declaring April 21 as a holiday.

No Special Occasion

Since there is no festival or special occasion on April 21, it is not likely that any state will declare a holiday just because of the rain alert. Most states have already declared summer holidays from April 24, and April 21 will probably be a normal day.

Stay Tuned for Official Announcements

Although the weather forecast predicts rain in some states, individuals are asked to remain tuned to official statements from their respective state governments or local authorities. In case there are any alterations to the holiday schedule or work patterns, it will most probably be announced through official sources.

For the time being, it appears that April 21 will be a normal working day in most states, and summer holidays would commence as scheduled on April 24 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

