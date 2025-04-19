TS EAMCET 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Hall Ticket Now

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025 is fast approaching, with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announcing the release of admit cards. The hall tickets for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams will be available from April 19, 2025, at 3 PM onwards. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Steps to Download TS EAMCET 2025 Admit Card:

Follow these easy steps to download TS EAMCET 2025 admit cards:

Visit the official website: Visit eapcet.tsche.ac.in .

. Click on the Admit Card link: Locate the admit card download link on the home page.

Log in: Provide your login details (Application number, date of birth, etc.) and click on submit.

View and download the admit card: Your TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download the admit card and print it out for reference purposes.

All candidates must print and download their admit cards before the exam date. The hall ticket will have crucial information like the exam center, exam timings, and test instructions.

Exam Schedule:

The TS EAMCET 2025 exam for the AP stream in Agriculture and Pharmacy is held on April 29 and 30, 2025. Following is the schedule for the exam:

April 29, 2025:

Forenoon Session: 9 AM to 12 Noon

Afternoon Session: 3 PM to 6 PM

April 30, 2025:

Forenoon Session: 9 AM to 12 Noon

The Engineering (E) stream examination will be conducted from 2nd to 4th May 2025. It will be conducted in two shifts: between 9 AM and 12 Noon and from 3 PM to 6 PM on all three days.

Important Dates:

Hall Ticket Availability Date: 19th April 2025 (from 3 PM onwards)

Date of Examination of Agriculture and Pharmacy Streams: April 29 and 30, 2025

Date of Examination of Engineering Stream: May 2nd to May 4th, 2025

Application Process:

The application process for TS EAMCET 2025 without late fee ended on April 4, 2025. The correction window for the application form remained open from April 6 to 8, 2025. Those candidates who had failed to apply in the first instance could apply with a late fee, according to the official notification.

About the Exam:

TS EAMCET is organized by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is important for admission into several undergraduate programs in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy in universities and private colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2025-2026.

Candidates are requested to keep a check on the official TS EAMCET portal from time to time for any announcements related to the exam and other details. Keeping a printout of the admit card ready on time is essential for an uninterrupted examination.

For more information, go to the official TSCHE website.

