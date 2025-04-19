Telangana Inter Results 2025; Expected Date, Time at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana Intermediate results will be announced on April 22, officials said. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will announce the results. The intermediate exams were held from March 5 to March 25.

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has been putting in efforts to conduct the exams and release the results smoothly. The results can be accessed online by the students by visiting the website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

How to Check Telangana Inter Results 2024

Students who want to check the Telangana Intermediate results can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in .

. Click on the link stating "TS Inter Results 2025" or "Telangana Inter Results 2025".

Enter your hall ticket number and other credentials as required.

Submit the details to see your result.

You can also download your mark sheet for future reference.

Important Details

Date of declaration of result: April 22

Time of declaration of result: To be announced

Official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Credentials needed: Hall ticket number and other details

Tips for Students

Carefully input your hall ticket number and other information to prevent any errors.

Get a print of your mark sheet for future reference purposes.

In the event of any errors, inform the TSBIE office as soon as possible.

Best of luck with your results, students!

