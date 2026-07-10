Prithviraj Sukumaran Opens Up About 'I, Nobody' at Hyderabad Film Preview

'I, Nobody' stars top Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and National Award-winning actress Parvathy Thiruvothu. Directed by Nissam Basheer, the film is produced by Mukesh R. Mehta, Supriya Menon, and C.V. Sarathi. This action thriller had a grand theatrical release—in Malayalam on July 9 and in Telugu on July 10. Leading production houses Sravanthi Movies and Mythri Movie Makers released the film in Telugu. Special premieres were held on the 9th, followed by a press meet.

Speaking at the event, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, "Lately, I’ve been spending more time in Hyderabad than at my own home. Everyone probably knows the reason why (laughs). 'I, Nobody' is a film that needs to be watched closely; you shouldn't miss a single frame. To prevent the protagonist—'Nobody'—from becoming a major figure, the Chief Minister drops another massive bombshell. Consequently, the media and social media stop paying attention to the character Rajeevan. While the first half unfolds in one way, the second half elevates the experience to a whole new level. I have immense faith in the Telugu audience; I know that if a good film is made, they will ensure its success." I never make movies either for or against governments; I make films solely to entertain the audience. We faced numerous challenges while shooting I, Nobody. We put a lot of effort into the action sequences, filming everything in natural locations—specifically on the streets of Trivandrum. Mukesh R. Mehta and C.V. Sarathi stood by me and supported the film's production. The story doesn't revolve around money; instead, it centers on themes like the identities forced upon us by society, as well as the influence of social media and the mainstream media. Whenever I listen to a story, I do so from the perspective of an audience member. Rajamouli and Karthikeya are planning the shoot schedule to align with my availability and dates. I earn a good income as an actor, so I don't aim to make money as a producer. "I always aim to deliver good films," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Parvathy Thiruvothu said... "Prithvi is incredibly passionate about cinema; I really admire that passion of his. I often feel like a student around him, constantly learning. The characters of Rajeevan and Meera are quite distinct. On screen, we are constantly seen in the midst of conflict. Prithvi and Supriya have been very supportive of me. I am happy to have landed a role like Meera. It is my good fortune to have the opportunity to work on unique films with Prithvi. I never want to play the same type of roles repeatedly. I am waiting to appear in a fresh, new kind of role in Telugu cinema."

Music Director Jakes Bejoy said... "Nissam had a clear vision regarding the music for 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' (referred to here as 'I, Nobody'). We composed songs in English and Hindi with the intention of making them accessible and ensuring a wider reach."

Mythri Shashi said... "I really liked the film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. You simply cannot guess what the next scene will be. The action sequences are amazing. Prithviraj has delivered a brilliant performance. I believe the Telugu audience will love this film and that it will achieve great success. Telugu audiences always embrace innovative films."

Producer Mukesh R. Mehta said... "Prithviraj is a producer's actor; he always considers the producers' interests and wants us to make a profit as well." "Regardless of the box-office outcome of the films we make, my bond with him remains intact. I am confident that the Telugu audience will embrace our movie. I made this film specifically for a theatrical release and even held a preview on an IMAX large screen. I haven't sold the OTT or digital rights to anyone yet; the film will head to OTT platforms only after its theatrical run concludes," he said.

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakeem Shajahan, and Ashokan, the film is directed by Nissam Basheer. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are by Sameer Abdul; cinematography is by Dinesh Purushothaman; music is by Jakes Bejoy; and it is produced by Mukesh R. Mehta, Supriya Menon, and C.V. Sarathi.