July 10 Stock Market Holiday or Not?

Investors planning to trade on Friday, July 10, 2026, can continue with their investment activities without any interruption. The Indian stock market will remain open on July 10, as it is a regular trading day with no scheduled market holiday.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate according to their normal trading schedule. Since there are no national holidays, religious festivals, special occasions, or exchange-declared holidays on July 10, trading will continue as usual across all market segments.

Is July 10 a Stock Market Holiday?

No. July 10, 2026, is not a stock market holiday in India.

The NSE and BSE have not announced any trading holiday for the day. Investors can trade in equities, futures and options, currency derivatives, and other exchange segments during regular market hours.

Why Is the Stock Market Open on July 10?

The Indian stock exchanges publish their holiday calendar in advance each year. Trading holidays are generally observed only on major national holidays, important religious festivals, or other officially notified occasions.

As July 10 does not coincide with any such event, both NSE and BSE will remain open for normal trading.

NSE and BSE Trading Timings

The stock market will follow its standard trading schedule:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular market session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Trading will take place as usual in all major segments, including:

Equity

Equity Derivatives

Currency Derivatives

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR)

What Should Investors Know?

Since the market is open, investors can:

Buy and sell shares during regular trading hours.

Trade in futures and options.

Monitor market movements and company announcements.

Execute investment and trading strategies without disruption.

Participate in all available market segments.

Conclusion

There is no stock market holiday on July 10, 2026. As it is a regular working day with no festivals, special occasions, or exchange-declared holidays, both the NSE and BSE will remain open for trading. Investors can carry out all market-related activities according to the normal trading schedule.

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