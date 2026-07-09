July 10 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Customers planning to visit their bank on Friday, July 10, 2026, can do so without any concern, as it is a regular working day across India. There is no nationwide bank holiday on July 10, and banks are expected to function according to their normal business hours.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not notified any national holiday, major festival, or special occasion for July 10 that would require banks to remain closed across the country. Customers can visit bank branches for routine services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, loan-related work, and account services.

Is July 10 a Bank Holiday?

No. July 10, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India. Public sector banks, private banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks will remain open and operate as per their regular schedule.

Is Any State Observing a Bank Holiday on July 10?

No. According to the RBI's July 2026 holiday calendar, no state or Union Territory is scheduled to observe a bank holiday on July 10. The next scheduled weekly bank holiday is Saturday, July 11, which is the second Saturday of the month, when banks across India will remain closed.

Banking Services Available

Customers can access all regular banking services on July 10, including:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque deposits and clearance

Demand draft services

Loan and account-related services

Locker facilities

Customer support at bank branches

In addition, digital banking services such as UPI, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and ATMs will continue to operate normally throughout the day.

Conclusion

July 10, 2026, is a regular banking day across India. Since there are no festivals, public holidays, or state-specific bank holidays on the day, bank branches will remain open as usual. Customers can complete their banking work without any interruption and continue using digital banking services at any time.

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