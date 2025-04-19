Nani Confirms Big-Budget Action Film with OG Director Sujeeth!

Natural Star Nani, who is currently juggling multiple film commitments, has finally addressed the much-talked-about project with director Sujeeth. Despite the film being locked a while ago, both Nani and Sujeeth got occupied with other commitments, sparking rumors that the project might be shelved. However, Nani has now put all speculations to rest.

In a recent promotional interview for his upcoming film HIT 3, Nani confirmed that the film with Sujeeth is very much on the cards.

“The film with Sujeeth is definitely happening. I’ve already confirmed it earlier. It will go on floors right after Paradise. It’s a huge project, completely on another level. The film will be set against an action backdrop and will be made on a grand scale with a massive budget,” said Nani.

This statement has gone viral across social media platforms, creating a wave of excitement among fans eagerly waiting to see the duo collaborate.

As for his current projects, HIT 3 is all set to hit theatres on May 1, with KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead. Once HIT 3 wraps up, Nani will begin shooting for Paradise, which already has high expectations riding on it. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 26 next year.

With Paradise and the upcoming action entertainer with Sujeeth, 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster year for Nani.