Dewald Brevis: How Much Money Did the Ex-MI Star Get from Chennai Super Kings?

Last year, everyone was shocked to see South Africa's rising star, Dewald Brevis, unsold during the IPL mega auction. No other franchise expressed interest in signing Dewald after the Mumbai Indians released him.

An explosive hitter, Dewald Brevis is definitely one of the most promising talents in the cricketing world right now. Touted as the next AB de Villiers, Dewald displayed utmost potential when he was with MI. Even though he didn't get sold, there were reports right from the start of this year's IPL that one big team would sign Dewald Brevis, and a struggling Chennai Super Kings found it the right time to hire this talented South African.

Hours before, Dewald Brevis put up a plain yellow picture on his Instagram, indicating that he is joining CSK, and the same has been confirmed by the CSK management. CSK urgently needs someone who can navigate boundaries effortlessly, and Dewald is a perfect fit for the team.

Even though the Super Kings' playoff chances have dwindled, MS Dhoni's captaincy and now Dewald's signing will give much-needed morale boosts for fans.

How much did CSK pay to get Dewald Brevis?

For someone as talented as Dewald Brevis, CSK paid a whopping Rs.2.2 crores to get this ex-Mumbai Indians batsman into their team. Due to injury, CSK bowler Gurjapneet Singh left the squad, and the management found this the right time to replace Gurjapneet with Dewald.

Dewald might very well make his debut against his former team in Sunday's epic clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The impact of Dewald's addition to MS Dhoni and his team remains to be seen.