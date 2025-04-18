Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Cong launches women-centric outreach campaign

Patna, April 18 (IANS) Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, the Congress has launched a new women-centric outreach initiative titled 'Charcha Abhiyan' -'Mahila Ki Baat, Congress Ke Sath' to strengthen its connection with female voters.

The campaign was unveiled at party headquarters Sadaqat Ashram, with the release of a poster by its prominent leaders, including Mahila Congress national president Alka Lamba, Bihar Pradesh Congress president Rajesh Kumar, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Madan Mohan Jha, and MLA Pratima Das.

Speaking at the launch, Rajesh Kumar criticised the Nitish government, saying, "Though the government is announcing schemes for women, crime and corruption continue unabated. Congress will now go directly to women to understand and raise their issues."

Alka Lamba announced that the statewide programme will formally begin from April 20 across every panchayat and block.

"This is not just a manifesto, but a 'letter of justice' to the women of Bihar," she said.

The campaign will include direct interactions with grassroots women workers like Jeevika Didis, Anganwadi workers, sahayikas, and cooks.

Lamba emphasised the Congress' commitment to women's dignity and rights, and promised an increase in honorarium if voted to power.

She cited incidents of crime against women, including a "gangrape" of a girl in Varanasi, saying that the double-engine government "lacks action and political will".

"The Mahila Congress will confront the corrupt system and demand justice for women betrayed by the double-engine government," Lamba asserted.

She also highlighted Congress works, such as installing sanitary vending machines in two Bihar districts, as part of the party's commitment to women's health and hygiene.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also launched the statewide 'Mahila Samvad' programme on Friday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.