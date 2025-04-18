Opposition quietly praising policies of PM Modi, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, April 18 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that opposition parties, both at the national and state levels, are quietly praising the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly his vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas’.

However, in an attempt to maintain their existence, the opposition is left with no choice but to stage protests. The Chief Minister made these remarks while speaking to the media in Beed Mathana village in Kurukshetra district.

On the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Prakash Parv, the Chief Minister extended greetings to the people. He praised Guru Tegh Bahadur for his unparalleled sacrifice, stating that he gave up his entire family to protect the nation and its faith. “There is no greater sacrifice in the world, and such a sacrifice can never be forgotten.”

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had accused the BJP government of harassing him, but ultimately, he had to go to jail after the court orders. He said, “If Congress leaders have not done anything wrong, they should not fear investigations. If the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning them, they should cooperate fully with the investigation”.

On another question regarding the Waqf Act, the Chief Minister said this “Bill was opposed by the opposition only to gain political mileage”. He added that the BJP government has now presented a well-considered and widely accepted Act.

Responding to another question, the Chief Minister said that there is effectively no opposition left now, as the BJP itself is now forced to take on the role of the opposition. He further pointed out that members of the opposition, despite their protests, are quietly praising the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Modi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.