Raj Kasireddy releases audio, vows to expose Vijayasai Reddy

A day after former YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP alleged that Raj Kasireddy was the kingpin in the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, the businessman released an audio addressing the ‘misinformation’ being spread regarding his involvement in the matter.

Raj Kasireddy refuted Vijayasai Reddy’s claims as false and vowed to “expose the former MP’s character.”

The current TDP-led NDA government has alleged large-scale irregularities in the functioning of the Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation under the previous YSRCP government. In response, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the alleged ₹4,000-crore scam. The SIT has been questioning YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Midhun Reddy and former Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy in connection with the case.

Informing that the SIT had arrived at his residence earlier and issued a notice to his mother, Raj Kasireddy said he reached out to the sleuths and sought more information regarding the case. In response, the SIT served another notice on him via an e-mail and issued a summons for interrogation as a witness in the case.

Raj Kasireddy then approached his lawyers for legal assistance and was advised to file a petition in the High Court seeking protection from arrest. He also filed for an anticipatory bail petition in the Supreme Court as lawyers told him that he would be arrested if he appeared for the SIT inquiry.

Responding to Vijayasai Reddy’s allegations, Raj Kasireddy asserted that the former YSRCP leader was spewing lies. Further, he vowed to expose Vijayasai Reddy once the legal procedure was completed.