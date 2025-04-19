YV Subba Reddy’s Sharp Retort On Vijayasai Reddy’s ‘Coterie’ Remark

“There is no number one or number two within the YSRCP. Everything is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy emphasized as he lashed out at V Vijayasai Reddy for his remarks regarding an alleged coterie within the party.

Vijayasai Reddy, a former Rajya Sabha MP, who recently resigned from his post and the YSRCP, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh.

Following the interrogation, Vijayasai Reddy spoke to the media and alleged that the coterie in the YSRCP instigated party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and made sure that he fell from the number two position in the party to number 2,000.

Issuing a sharp counter to his former colleague, Subba Reddy pointed out that Vijayasai Reddy held a coveted post within the YSRCP for five years when the party was in power from 2019 to 2025. “Does he not know if there is a coterie or not in the YSRCP? Does he not know who ran the coterie?” he sought to know.

Emphasizing that Jagan always took decisions based on the opinions of YSRCP leaders and officials, Subba Reddy asserted, “There was never a ‘number two position’ in the party. From number one to 100, everything is Jagan.”

Further, the former TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) Chairman lambasted the TDP-led NDA government for foisting false cases against the YSRCP leaders. “There were no scams under the previous YSRCP government. The government is creating problems by looking at everything with a magnifying glass,” he remarked.