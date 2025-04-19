HCA Controversy: Why Was Azharuddin’s Name Removed from the North Stand?

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has been embroiled in fresh controversy as the name of ex-HCA President Mohammad Azharuddin has been ordered to be removed from the North Stand.

The HCA's ombudsman has issued an order for the immediate removal of the stand's name. According to the Ombudsman, the decision stems from the fact that Azharuddin unilaterally named the stand after himself during his time in office.

Azharuddin's supporters, however, are openly opposing this move. Their argument is that it is fully appropriate for a stand to bear the name of Azharuddin, considering his distinguished accomplishments in the game of cricket.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association has issued an order prohibiting the printing of tickets bearing the name of the former Indian captain and ex-HCA president. The case dates back to 2019, when Azharuddin was the president of the association. Reports indicate that the former Indian captain has requested the naming of the North Pavilion stand in his honor.

India's legendary cricketer VVS Laxman's name was already given to the stand, and Azharuddin ordering to remove that and put his name had led to the row now. Azharuddin's faction argues that the removal of his name is part of a larger conspiracy against the ex-Indian captain. This issue intensifies the ongoing turmoil within the Hyderabad Cricket Association.