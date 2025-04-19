Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals why she was skeptical about working in 'Chhorii 2'

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha revealed why she was skeptical about working in the sequel "Chhorii 2".

During an exclusive interaction with the IANS, Nushrratt was asked why she refused when director Vishal Furia asked her to prep for the sequel.

Reacting to this, the diva told IANS, "From the first scene of the first part itself the girl was continuously tortured and kept on crying - I was like, sir 'Chhorii' is not even released yet, and you are already asking me to prepare for the sequel. I told him - Sir, please give me some time to breath."

Nushrratt revealed that after doing a movie like "Chhorii", it is important to take a breather. She added, "Films like these are very heavy, they are not easy to do, and I have always been somebody who lives a film and a character till it's over- so I want to be that person, I want to say those dialogues, I want to feel that, I want to live in that world. So, to absorb that whole cinematic world becomes very heavy. I can't stop being Nushrratt, so I have to deal with my personal challenges as well. So, all this added up weighs you down. You need a break, you kind of need to be light- no stress for a while."

Before this, Nushrratt called her journey into motherhood in “Chhorii 2” a profoundly emotional experience.

She revealed that stepping into the shoes of a mother for this sequel took her on a powerful and intense emotional journey.

“When we were shooting 'Chhorii 1,' I was worried I wouldn't be able to convince the audience that I was an eight months pregnant woman. But playing a mother went so much deeper than just the look. Emotionally, it was one of the toughest roles I’ve taken on because I didn’t know where the line was, how much was too much, or how little was too little. Thankfully, Vishal Sir really guided me through that and helped me find the balance," Nushrratt shared.

