AP 10th Class Results 2025: April 23rd Date Fixed?

Andhra Pradesh SSC Board is all set to declare the most-awaited 10th Class Results 2025. As per reports, SSC Results 2025 for AP are going to be released on April 23, 2025. Results will be out on the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Over 6.19 lakh students have appeared for the AP SSC Class 10 exams. The students, parents will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official websites using their roll number and roll code.

AP SSC Result 2025: How to Check and What to Do Next

The much-awaited Andhra Pradesh SSC (Class 10) results for 2025 will be announced soon, most likely on April 23rd. Once they’re out, students can easily check their marks online by following these simple steps:

Steps to Check AP SSC Result 2025:

Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Look for the link that says "SSC Public Examinations March 2025 Results" and click on it.

Enter your hall ticket number and other required details.

Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.

Once your marks are displayed, download the provisional mark sheet and take a printout for future use.

What Your Online Marksheet Will Show:

Your digital mark sheet will include:

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Grade points

Pass/fail status

The grading system ranks students from A1 (92–100 marks) to E (below 35 marks). This online copy is just provisional—schools will issue the original mark sheets later.

Not Happy With Your Marks? Here's What You Can Do:

If you think you deserve better, you have a few options:

Revaluation: Your answer papers will be rechecked for any mistakes in correction.

Recounting: Your marks will be counted again to make sure there’s no error in the total.

Supplementary Exams: If you didn’t pass one or more subjects, you can appear for the supply exams in June/July 2025.

Important Tips for Students:

Keep an eye on the official website for updates.

Make sure you have your hall ticket number ready before checking results.

Download and save your result as soon as you see it.

If the website crashes due to heavy traffic, don’t panic. Just wait and try again after a while.