Vijayashanthi Fires at Critics at Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi' Success Meet Over False Propaganda

At the success meet of Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi, veteran actress and politician Vijayashanthi didn’t mince words as she addressed a pressing issue in the film industry—false narratives and targeted smear campaigns against films. In a fiery and emotional speech, she expressed her deep concern over deliberate efforts to bring down cinema and urged for a more responsible and respectful approach.

"To those trying to assassinate cinema, consider this a warning," she said, clearly directing her frustration at individuals who she believes are intentionally harming the industry.

Vijayashanthi emphasized that some people are deliberately targeting films to disrupt their success. She pointed out the growing trend of twisting narratives, where even good films are labeled as bad and mediocre ones are promoted as excellent, creating confusion and unfair perceptions.

"Every filmmaker enters the industry—be it a small or big film—with dreams and hope. It is heartbreaking to see those dreams crushed by baseless propaganda," she noted.

Her heartfelt plea was simple: if a film doesn’t appeal to you, walk away silently.

"Don’t like a film? Don’t watch it. But don’t try to destroy it. Some malicious forces are actively trying to kill films under the guise of criticism," she remarked.

Vijayashanthi also called out the double standards of some self-proclaimed critics and influencers who seem to take sadistic pleasure in tearing down films that audiences enjoy.

"Why does it bother you so much when people love a film? Why take such wicked pleasure in spreading negativity?" she questioned.

She urged everyone to learn to bless films with a genuine heart, instead of pulling them down with toxic commentary. For her, cinema is more than just entertainment—it’s a livelihood, a passion, and a lifeline for countless people.

"No one has the right to destroy good cinema. When you try to kill a film, you’re also killing the dreams and livelihoods of many. These are films made with crores of rupees. People who try to sabotage them should never be forgiven," she concluded powerfully.

Vijayashanthi’s statement is a wake-up call to the film fraternity and audience alike, urging a culture of encouragement, not destruction—a reminder that the success of a film uplifts not just its makers, but the industry as a whole.