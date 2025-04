Hyderabad Weekend Events on April 19 and 20

Hyderabad is set for a lively weekend packed with events catering to all kinds of interests—from gourmet food festivals and stand-up comedy to soulful music nights and creative art workshops. Here’s your ultimate guide to what’s happening across the city on April 19 and 20:

1. Murshidabadi Food Festival

Dates: April 18–20

Time: 6:30 AM to 11:30 PM

Venue: Bidri, Marriott, Khairatabad

What to Expect: A celebration of Bengal’s rich culinary legacy featuring royal Murshidabadi dishes, spices, and traditional delicacies.

2. Ravi Gupta – Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta

Date: April 19

Time: 4:00 PM

Venue: KLN Prasad Auditorium, Lakdikapul

Tickets: ₹499

Highlights: Small-town charm, relatable jokes, and effortless storytelling.

3. Rohit Swain – UP Se Hun

Date: April 19

Time: 5:30 PM

Venue: The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli

Tickets: ₹499

Highlights: Sharp wit, desi humour, and non-stop laughter.

4. Sri Krishna Live

Date: April 19

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: The Hub, Kondapur

Tickets: ₹499

What’s Special: Playback singer with hits like Kurchi Madapetti and Toofan brings an energetic musical evening.

5. Borsho Boron – Bengali New Year Music Night

Date: April 20

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: N K Banquet Halls, Bandlaguda

Tickets: ₹1,000

Line-Up: Milon Hiro, Biswajit Das, Sudip Roy, Jhilik Modak, and Shyam Khepa.

6. Pizza Making Workshop

Date: April 20

Time: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Venue: Akan, Hyderabad

Tickets: ₹1,499 onwards

7. Terrarium Workshop

Date: April 20 (Sunday)

Time: 12:00 PM

Venue: Akan, Hyderabad

Tickets: ₹999 onwards

8. Pottery Painting Workshop

Dates: April 19 & 20

Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Venue: Freedom Tree, Hyderabad

Tickets: ₹899 onwards

9. Canvas Painting Workshop

Date: April 20 (Sunday)

Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Venue: Urban Nemo Cafe, Hyderabad

Tickets: ₹699 onwards

10. Couple Art Workshop

Dates: April 19 & 20

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Hitech City

Tickets: ₹1,099 onwards

11. Moon Lamp Workshop

Dates: April 19 & 20

Time: 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Venue: Freedom Tree, Hyderabad

Tickets: ₹1,199 onwards

From cultural feasts to comedy and creativity, Hyderabad is buzzing with energy this weekend. Pick your vibe and make the most of it!