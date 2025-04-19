Tremors felt in J&K after earthquake strikes Afghanistan (Ld)

Srinagar, April 19 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Saturday morning, with tremors felt across parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials from the Meteorological Department, the epicentre was located in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, at a depth of 86 km. The earthquake occurred at latitude 36.13°N and longitude 71.38°E.

While the tremors were felt in several areas of J&K, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property. However, authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.

People rushed out of their homes and offices in panic after the tremors were felt. Residents said they felt tremors for several seconds. They posted on social media about their experience and shared their whereabouts with their close relatives.

Kashmir lies in a seismically active zone and has witnessed devastating earthquakes in the past.

On October 8, 2005, a quake of similar magnitude -- 5.9 on the Richter scale -- struck the region at 8.50 a.m. The epicentre was in Muzaffarabad, which was razed to rubble, and the disaster claimed over 80,000 lives on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

Experts have long debated the region’s vulnerability. Traditional structures in Kashmir made of mud, timber, and brick were considered more earthquake-resilient compared to the cement-concrete buildings constructed in the last seven decades.

The Chenab Valley region -- including Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Reasi districts -- has experienced frequent seismic activity over the past decade. Several residential and government buildings suffered structural damage during these episodes, prompting ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts by the authorities.

While some seismologists warn of a potential major earthquake in the future, others maintain that predicting such events remains scientifically unfeasible.

