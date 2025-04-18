Pooja Hegde's Traditional Avatar in Retro Sparks Audience Curiosity Ahead of Release

Tamil superstar Suriya's much-anticipated film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is set to hit the global screens on May 1. The movie stars Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde in the female lead. While the promotional material has largely presented Pooja in a traditional, dignified role, it contrasts with the more glamorous image fans typically expect from the actress.

Despite fan speculation that Pooja might appear in a spicier, more glamorous role, director Karthik Subbaraj has chosen to present her character in a more homely, grounded light. This decision has sparked conversations, with some suggesting that it may be a reason behind the lack of buzz surrounding Pooja's role in the film so far.

In Retro, Pooja plays Suriya's wife, a character deeply rooted in family values. Known for his preference for meaningful performances over glamour, Karthik Subbaraj continues his trend of showcasing female leads in substantial roles. This approach was evident in his previous films, such as Petta, Navarasa, Mahaan, and Jigarthanda X, where the heroines were portrayed with depth and elegance, rather than focusing on glamour.

Fans, however, are still hopeful that there might be a hint of glamor in Pooja’s look, especially in some of the film’s songs. Some speculate that the actress might sport a more colorful and vibrant appearance during the promotional phase, potentially stirring up more excitement for the movie. While Karthik Subbaraj has stayed committed to his vision, there are whispers that Suriya, as the lead star, could influence this direction.

As Retro gears up for its release, all eyes are on how the film’s promotions unfold, with fans eagerly waiting to see how the team plans to capture the attention of a wider audience.