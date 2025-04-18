Punjab heads for bumper wheat crop, 13.16 lakh metric tons arrives in markets

Chandigarh, April 18 (IANS) Punjab's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Friday reviewed the ongoing wheat procurement arrangements at the grain market of Rupnagar.

The minister said this time, there has been a bumper crop of wheat in Punjab, and about 125 lakh metric tonnes of wheat is likely to arrive during this season.

Till now, 13.16 lakh metric tons of wheat have arrived in the markets, he said, adding that out of this, about 11 lakh metric tons have been purchased and Rs 703 crore has been paid into the accounts of farmers.

Kataruchak said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while the payment is being made within 24 hours of the purchase, there is no slacking in lifting either. He said so far, no issue has come to light during his visit to the markets.

"If the weather continues to cooperate like this, then the quality of the wheat grain this time will remain good," he said.

He said all agencies and agents have been asked to make complete arrangements of tarpaulins and crates to protect the grain coming to the markets from the weather. Apart from this, there is no shortage of gunny bags. He said the farmers would not be allowed to face any kind of problem in the markets, and as per the orders of the Chief Minister, he is personally visiting markets and reviewing the ongoing procurement.

Kataruchak said strict instructions have been issued to all officers involved in the procurement arrangements so that there is no laxity in the markets and no farmer has to face any problem. The minister said the government has made arrangements for the procurement of 130 lakh metric tons of wheat. He said the government is committed to purchasing every grain of crops produced by the farmers.

