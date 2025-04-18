Director Tushar Goyal on ‘The Taj Story’ winning best film award at House of Commons: Proud moment for the Nation

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Paresh Rawal's starrer “The Taj Story” has achieved international recognition, winning the prestigious Best Film award in the International category at the House of Commons in London.

The film's remarkable achievement highlights its global appeal and storytelling prowess, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema. The film received a warm reception from British audiences, London residents, and even the soldiers stationed there. Speaking about the achievement, director and writer of the film Tushar Amrish Goyal shared, “It’s a very special moment for me and my country, and I will ensure all my audience continues to be entertained with the best content from my part!”

Paresh Rawal’s captivating performance in the lead role left a lasting impression on everyone. In addition to Rawal's stellar acting, the work of writer and director Tushar Goyal was also widely praised. The film, produced by CA Suresh Jha, was creatively guided by producer Vikas Radheshyam. With Satyajit Hazarnis handling the cinematography and Himanshu M. Tiwari editing, the film has garnered appreciation for its technical and artistic excellence.

The film also stars Amrita Khanvilkar, Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Brijendra Kala, Sneha Wagh, Shishir Sharma, Shrikant Verma, Akhilendra Mishra, Anil George, Abhijeet Lehri, Siddharth Bhardwaj, Latika, Pankaj Berry, Asit Chatterjee, Flora Jox, Veena Jha, and child actors Swarnim and Sarvagya.

“The Taj Story” explored the history and cultural significance of the iconic Taj Mahal. The film is set to serve as a heartfelt tribute to one of India’s most beloved landmarks, shedding light on its rich heritage and enduring beauty.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal is next gearing up for the release of horror-comedy “The Bhootnii,” which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, Mouni Roy, and Sunny Singh. The film has been produced under the banner of A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, Hunar Mukut, and Maanayata Dutt.

It is slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.