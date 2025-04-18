Retro Surprise: Premam Director Edits Suriya’s Action-Packed Promo!

Kollywood star Suriya is all set to light up the silver screen once again with his much-anticipated film 'Retro', a gangster love-action drama helmed by acclaimed director Karthik Subbaraj. Featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, the film is scheduled for a massive multilingual release on May 1, 2025.

In a thrilling prelude to the audio and trailer launch event happening this evening, the makers have dropped an exciting surprise – 'Premam' director Alphonse Puthren has edited the official trailer of 'Retro'. Known for his unique and stylish storytelling, Puthren’s involvement has created a fresh wave of buzz, with fans eager to see how his signature editing flair elevates the trailer.

Produced by 2D Entertainment in association with Stone Bench Creations, 'Retro' boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. The film’s music is composed by the ever-dynamic Santhosh Narayanan, promising a power-packed soundtrack.

With promotions already in full swing and trending across digital platforms, ‘Retro’ is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year. Stay tuned for the trailer drop and more exclusive updates this evening.