KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Reveal Their Baby Girl's Name: Know the Meaning!

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricket star KL Rahul have recently embraced the joys of parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl. Last year, Athiya, who tied the knot with Rahul, delighted her fans with the good news of her pregnancy. The daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Athiya had only appeared in a few films before stepping away from the limelight. After dating Rahul for nearly three years, the couple officially married with the blessings of their families. Their wedding was a grand affair, held at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Mumbai. While the couple had not revealed their newborn daughter’s name until now, Rahul is currently immersed in the ongoing IPL season.

In an exciting update, Athiya and KL Rahul have now named their baby girl Ivaara Vipul Rahul. Athiya took to social media to share the name, explaining its heartfelt significance. Ivaara translates to "God's gift," Vipul represents "protection" and "honor" from her mother, while Rahul signifies her father's name.

Following the birth of his granddaughter, Suniel Shetty expressed his immense joy, reflecting on how this new chapter in his life has brought a wave of happiness. In a touching message, he shared how holding his granddaughter in his arms evoked memories of his own childhood. Despite a lifetime spent in the film industry and in business, Suniel said the joy of holding his granddaughter was unparalleled. He also mentioned that witnessing his daughter hold her daughter was a deeply emotional and unforgettable moment, one he will cherish forever.