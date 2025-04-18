Are Dead Cows Being Sold to Restaurants?: Swamy Slams TTD Over Goshala Tragedy

BJP senior leader and former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy has demanded the resignation of TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) Chairman BR Naidu over the death of multiple cows in the TTD-run Goshala.

Attributing the cow deaths to nefarious activities, Swamy criticized the TTD Board for its negligence in maintaining the Goshala.

In an exclusive conversation with Sakshi, he stressed, “Cows are a part of the Indian Constitution. Cows are divine. Thousands of people worship the cow.”

On BR Naidu claiming that the cows had died due to natural causes just as human beings do, Subramanian Swamy lashed out at the TTD chairman’s reckless answer. “He (BR Naidu) will also die tomorrow. But does that mean his family will not take care of him?” he sought to know.

“What are they (TTD) doing with the dead cows? Are they selling them to restaurants?” the senior BJP leader demanded to know.

Further, he revealed that he will file a petition in the Supreme Court on the rampant cow deaths at the TTD Goshala. “I will file the petition in the first week of July. An investigation is needed to ascertain the cause behind the cow deaths,” he said.

Flagging the poor governance at the world-renowned Srivari temple, Swamy said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu must remove BR Naidu to send a stern message that no one will be spared if they fail to perform — even if they are his favourites.

Moreover, the six-time MP also noted that the previous TTD administration was accessible, unlike the current one.