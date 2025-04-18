Who is Anaya Bangar? Meet Sanjay Bangar's Child Who Made a Shocking Revelation About Indian Cricketers

Anaya Bangar has been passionate about cricket since childhood. Seeing Father Sanjay represent Team India and later don the coach's hat for the country, Anaya also wanted to follow in Father's footsteps and play for Team India. Anaya, who was previously named Aryan, shared her personal story of transformation following hormonal replacement therapy and gender-reaffirming surgery. After the surgery, Anaya revealed that there were significant hurdles in pursuing cricket.

Recently, during a candid interview, Anaya made a heartbreaking statement. Anaya made a shocking revelation about the condition of cricket players in the country and their practice of sending explicit photos to her direct messages.

"There has been support, and there has been some harassment as well. A few cricketers have randomly sent me nude pictures of themselves," Anaya said. Anaya then went on to discuss a person who used to indulge in verbal abuse. "The individual used to verbally abuse others in public." The same person then used to come and sit beside me and ask for my photos."

Just like Father Sanjay, Anaya represented Islam Gymkhana in local club cricket. The left-handed batter has also played for the Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire.

In the interview, Anaya talked openly about how she realised at eight or nine years old that she was in the wrong chosen gender. Anaya also revealed that she had to keep her identity a secret because of the insecurity and toxic masculinity present in the cricketing world.

Anaya played with some well-known cricketers like Yashaswi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and others. The International Cricket Council (ICC), back in November 2023, clarified that transgender athletes will not be allowed to participate in women's cricket. The ICC later claimed that they took the call to protect the integrity of the women's sport.

Anaya took to Instagram to express disappointment over the ICC ruling. Anaya currently lives in Manchester and is quite active on Instagram.