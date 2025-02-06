Ajith's Pattudala Twitter review: Mixed Reaction!

The General Administration Department of Chhattisgarh has been able to cheer up the state's government employees by declaring three local holidays in the calendar year 2025. These holidays will be celebrated in government offices and institutions within Nava Raipur Atal Nagar and Raipur city.

Three local holidays are scheduled on August 27, September 30, and October 21. These dates coincide with important festivals and events in the Hindu calendar, such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Maha Ashtami, and Govardhan Puja (the second day of Diwali).

It's a declaration of local holidays by the state of Chhattisgarh that is welcome for its government employees to be able to plan their holidays and celebrations. These holidays will help them spend quality time with their family and friends, rejuvenate, and get ready to face challenges at work again.

However, please note that local holidays do not apply to the banks, treasuries and sub-treasuries. This means that during these local holidays, these departments will work and their employees cannot enjoy the days off.

Other than the local holidays, the government of Chhattisgarh also issued a separate order regarding the elections of urban bodies and panchayats. According to the order, voting days have been declared public holidays. The voting dates are scheduled for February 11, February 17, and February 20. On February 23, there will be voting, and because it is a Sunday, no separate public holiday has been declared.

The declaration of public holidays on voting days is aimed at encouraging citizens to exercise their right to vote. By providing a holiday on voting days, the government hopes to increase voter turnout and ensure that citizens can participate in the democratic process without any obstacles.

The above development concerning holidays on election dates is quite helpful for all state government employees as well as residents of Chhattisgarh. The policy shows a responsible attitude toward implementing work-life balance and making sure that all residents participate in this democratic exercise of voting. Here are a few Twitter reactions from the fans.

