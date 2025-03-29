Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan Gets Backlash from RSS Magazine Organiser

The Malayalam film L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has sparked controversy following its release on March 27. The movie has drawn sharp criticism from Organiser, the mouthpiece of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for allegedly pushing an "anti-Hindu political agenda."

In a scathing critique, Organiser accuses the film of using the 2002 post-Godhra riots as a backdrop to distort historical events and propagate an anti-Hindu, anti-BJP narrative. The publication argues that L2 Empuraan unfairly depicts Hindus as the sole aggressors while portraying Muslims solely as victims, a portrayal they claim is misleading and inflammatory.

One of the key points of contention is a violent scene in which Hindu men are shown attacking Muslims. Organiser contends that such depictions foster communal tensions and misrepresent historical realities. The article further criticizes the film for omitting the Godhra train burning incident—where 59 Hindu pilgrims lost their lives—arguing that this selective storytelling distorts the broader context of the riots.

Screenwriter Murali Gopy also comes under fire for allegedly crafting a divisive narrative instead of fostering communal harmony. The publication claims that the film’s storyline demonizes a pro-Hindu political faction, drawing parallels to the BJP and portraying its supporters as ruthless figures willing to resort to extreme measures. A particularly contentious scene involves a pro-Hindu group discussing the destruction of a dam to decimate entire districts—an act Organiser interprets as a calculated attempt to vilify Hindu nationalist ideologies.

Director Prithviraj Sukumaran is also personally criticized, with the article highlighting his past attempt to make a film on Variyamkunnan, a historical figure linked to the 1921 Malabar Hindu genocide. That project was shelved due to backlash, but Organiser suggests that L2 Empuraan continues what they perceive as his pattern of pushing anti-Hindu narratives. The article further alleges that Prithviraj has taken "anti-national" stances, citing his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and his criticisms of government policies in Lakshadweep.

Mohanlal’s involvement in the film has also drawn disappointment from the publication, which views his participation as a betrayal of the broad fanbase he has built over the years. Once celebrated for uniting audiences across religious and political divides, the actor is now accused of endorsing a film that, according to critics, promotes discord.

As the debate over L2 Empuraan intensifies, the film continues to be a focal point of ideological clashes, with supporters defending its artistic vision while detractors view it as a politically charged narrative designed to reshape public perception.