All-party meet in Tamil Nadu passes resolution against delimitation, seeks status quo on Lok Sabha seats for 30 years

All political parties in Tamil Nadu convened a meeting in Chennai on Wednesday and passed a resolution demanding that the Union Government abandon any move to reduce the State’s current parliamentary representation, either absolutely or in percentage terms.

The political leaders called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a clear assurance in Parliament that the 1971 population-based seat allocation will be extended for another 30 years.

Emphasizing their opposition to any consequences for successfully controlling population growth, the parties also called for the passage of a constitutional amendment to safeguard this status.

The resolution clarified that Tamil Nadu is not against delimitation, stating, “If parliamentary seats are increased, Tamil Nadu’s representation must rise proportionally according to the existing framework. No manipulation or dilution of our rightful political voice will be accepted. Tamil Nadu’s existing share of seats, 7.18 percent of the total, must not be reduced under any circumstances. Tamil Nadu cannot, and will not, allow this to become a disguised weapon against progressive states.”

In a post on X, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that all political parties in South Indian States would be invited to form a Joint Action Committee to oppose the population-based delimitation process.

BJP govt’s dream is ‘Hindia,’ says Kamal Haasan

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan also attended the meeting. He praised Chief Minister MK Stalin for recognizing that the population-based delimitation process is a serious threat not only to Tamil Nadu, but also to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Northeastern states.

The actor-turned-politician stated, “As an Indian, a Tamilian, and the President of Makkal Needhi Maiam, I firmly assert that preserving the current number of parliamentary seats is essential to safeguarding democracy, federalism, and the rich diversity of our nation for the future.”

Furthermore, he accused the Union government of attempting to impose Hindi under the guise of a three-language policy, combined with financial coercion against Tamil Nadu for not complying with the Union government’s policies. He argued that this contradicts the principles of federalism. “Our dream is India, but theirs is Hindia,” Haasan remarked.