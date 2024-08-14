Watch - Sivakarthikeyan's Viral Speech Against Dhanush: Fan War is On in Kollywood!

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan's speech at the Kottukkali trailer launch is now going viral. Kollywood media and social media circles are abuzz about Sivakarthikeyan taking an indirect jibe at Star hero Dhanush. Interestingly, Sivakarthikeyan and Dhanush were very good friends. However, their friendship hit the rocks.

At the Kottukkali trailer launch, he made a notable statement. Sivakarthikeyan stated that he is not giving life to anyone through this film. He stressed that he is not giving anyone a career or life with this film. Sivakarthikeyan added that it's important not to assume that making a movie can save lives.

Indirectly referring to Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan also mentioned that some people made similar comments about him in the past, causing him trouble. Although Sivakarthikeyan did not mention anyone by name in his speech, it is widely speculated that he was referring to Dhanush.

Before becoming a hero, Sivakarthikeyan worked as a TV anchor and played supporting roles in films. Dhanush played a key role in launching Sivakarthikeyan's career by producing his debut film as a lead actor, Ethir Neechal. However, rumors suggest that differences arose between them, leading to their estrangement.

In 2024, Dhanush's film Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan competed during the Sankranti festival, sparking arguments among their fans. Now, Sivakarthikeyan's latest comments have reignited a war of words on social media between the fans of both actors.